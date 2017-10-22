Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS)

BRIEF-Kamat Hotels (India) gets approval from Canara Bank for one time settlement proposal * Says gets approval from Canara Bank for one time settlement proposal Source text: [Kamat Hotels (I) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Company has received an approval from Canara Bank approving the One Time Settlement proposal (OTS). The details as required under regulation 30 are given below:A. Reason for opting for One Time Settlement:The Reason

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank raises $400 mln via issue of senior unsecured bonds * Says raises $400 million via issue of senior unsecured bonds under $2 billion medium term note programme Source text - http://bit.ly/2v2IIZP Further company coverage:

India's Canara Bank Q1 net profit misses estimates; bad loans rise July 19 India's Canara Bank posted a lower-than-expected quarterly net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher bad loan provisions.

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank June-qtr profit up about 10 pct * June quarter net profit 2.52 billion rupees versus profit of 2.29 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of stake in CARE * India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)

BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7 * Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank March-qtr domestic NIM at 2.39 pct * Says March quarter global NIM at 2.23 percent Source text: [Major Highlights Q4 FY17 * Gross profit increased to 2973 crore, up by 80.51% y.o.y. * Net profit for Q4 FY17 at 214 crore as against loss of 3905 crore a year ago. * Total expenditure declined by 5.29% y.o.y. * Increase in operating expenses contained at 1% y.o.y. * Interest expenses, including interest paid on deposits declined by 6.87% y.o.y. * Cost of deposits came down to 6.25% from 6.94% last year. * CASA Deposits increased to 1

India's Canara Bank posts Q4 profit on lower bad loan provisions May 8 Indian public sector lender Canara Bank reported a profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, on the back of lower provisions for bad loans.