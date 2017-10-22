Edition:
Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)

CNCTC.L on London Stock Exchange

96.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
95.75
Open
96.75
Day's High
102.75
Day's Low
95.00
Volume
264,657
Avg. Vol
428,895
52-wk High
159.74
52-wk Low
88.00

Fri, Jun 30 2017

BRIEF-Connect completes sale of Education & Care division to RM plc

* Says sale of its education & care division to RM plc has completed today

BRIEF-Connect sees education & care unit sale completing on or around June 30

* CMA has earlier today announced that it has unconditionally cleared transaction, paving way for transaction to proceed to completion

BRIEF-Connect Group Tesilient reports h1 pre-tax profit 18.1 mln stg

* Resilient H1 performance in more challenging market conditions, no change to outlook

