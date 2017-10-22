Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)
CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
537.15INR
19 Oct 2017
537.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.55 (-0.66%)
Rs-3.55 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs540.70
Rs540.70
Open
Rs541.00
Rs541.00
Day's High
Rs544.60
Rs544.60
Day's Low
Rs532.25
Rs532.25
Volume
134,995
134,995
Avg. Vol
541,455
541,455
52-wk High
Rs666.00
Rs666.00
52-wk Low
Rs251.98
Rs251.98
Select another date:
Fri, Jun 23 2017
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio
* Says approved sub-division (split) of shares of company in ratio 1:5
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares
* Says to consider proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 bln rupees
* Says approved to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text:http://bit.ly/2rhFNJ1 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs
* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 708.7 million rupees versus 474.5 million rupees year ago
Select another date: