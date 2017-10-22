Coats Group PLC (COA.L)
COA.L on London Stock Exchange
85.45GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.85 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
86.30
Open
85.20
Day's High
88.00
Day's Low
84.90
Volume
10,497,640
Avg. Vol
4,264,811
52-wk High
90.00
52-wk Low
36.75
BRIEF-UK's Financial Reporting Council updates on Coats Group probe
* UK'S FRC - ANNOUNCED THAT SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION AMENDED TO INCLUDE CONDUCT OF A FURTHER MEMBER AND TO EXTEND PERIOD UNDER INVESTIGATION, TO START FROM 2002, IN COATS GROUP INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRIEF-Coats signs settlement agreement with Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme
* Has signed a binding settlement agreement with trustee of Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme
BRIEF-Coats says group sales up 5 pct for period Jan 1 to April 30
* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 group sales up 5 percent year-on-year
