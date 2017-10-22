Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)

World's largest coal miner looking to buy metal mines abroad NEW DELHI, Sept 29 Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, has held internal talks to discuss buying metal mines abroad amid faltering revenues and rising employee costs, potentially signaling a strategy shift to cut reliance on the fossil fuel.

India's policy panel proposes break up of Coal India into 7 companies NEW DELHI, June 27 India should split the seven units of state-controlled Coal India Ltd into independent companies and let them compete against one another to encourage competitive pricing, the government's policy think-tank said on Tuesday in a draft of a new energy policy.

Coal India wins tax-cut boost as environmentalists fret NEW DELHI, May 25 State-run Coal India Ltd , saddled with millions of tonnes of unsold coal, is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of a controversial government decision to more than halve the sales tax on the fuel after a jump in local supplies.

Coal India considering listing on London's LSE -sources NEW DELHI Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, is considering a listing on the London Stock Exchange and has had early discussions with the LSE, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.