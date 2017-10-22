Edition:
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)

CODE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

225.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs224.00
Open
Rs226.90
Day's High
Rs228.00
Day's Low
Rs224.05
Volume
7,838
Avg. Vol
100,360
52-wk High
Rs277.00
52-wk Low
Rs190.20

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs

* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs on private placement basis

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation with Coffee Day Overseas

* Says NCLT approved scheme of amalgamation of Coffee Day Overseas with Coffee Day Enterprises Source text - http://bit.ly/2xQqzNw Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says unit agreed to divest 6.5 mln shares in Global Edge Software

* Says Coffee Day Trading agreed to divest entire 6.5 million shares in its associate Global Edge Software Source text - http://bit.ly/2wB3DnJ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises unit Coffee Day Global buys ONS Ventures SDN.BHD

* Says unit Coffee Day Global Ltd bought wholly owned unit ONS Ventures SDN.BHD in Malaysia

BRIEF-India's Coffee Day Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up 51 pct

* June quarter consol profit 268.3 million rupees versus profit of 177.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says Way2wealth Securities divests 95 pct stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors

* Says step down unit Way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd divests 95 percent stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors Source text: [Coffee Day Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that , step-down subsidiary of the Company "Way2wealth Securities Private Limited" has divested 47,499 [95.00 %] shares in its subsidiary Way2wealth Reality Advisors Private Limited.] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises March-qtr consol profit surges

* Consol profit in march quarter last year was 119.1 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 8.66 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rhXivD) Further company coverage:

