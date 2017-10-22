Edition:
United States

Coface SA (COFA.PA)

COFA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
€9.31
Open
€9.32
Day's High
€9.50
Day's Low
€9.32
Volume
88,102
Avg. Vol
124,464
52-wk High
€9.69
52-wk Low
€4.90

Select another date:

Thu, Sep 28 2017

France's Coface sees improved full-year performance

Sept 28 French credit insurer Coface said on Thursday it sees improved full-year performance, underpinned by measures taken to strengthen its risk infrastructure.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Coface improves its full-year guidance

* REG-COFACE IMPROVES ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE: LOSS RATIO NET OF REINSURANCE NOW SEEN BELOW 54%, A 4PPTS IMPROVEMENT

China's United SME Guarantee Corp eyes stake in Coface -Les Echos

PARIS, Sept 3 China's United SME Guarantee Corporation is interested in taking a stake in French credit insurer Coface, French business daily Les Echos wrote on its website on Sunday, citing unnammed sources.

BRIEF-Coface signs 700 million euro syndicated loan agreement

* REG-COFACE SA : COFACE SA SIGNS €700M SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT

BRIEF-Coface H1 revenue at EUR ‍​691.7 million, improving 2017 net loss ratio guidance at below 58% ​

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​691.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 716.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Coface Q1 net income at 7.3 million euros

* Coface: net income at EUR 7.3 million ($7.94 million) driven by an improvement in net loss ratio / fit to win progressing as planned

Select another date:

Market Views

» More COFA.PA Market Views