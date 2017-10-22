Coface SA (COFA.PA)

BRIEF-Coface improves its full-year guidance * REG-COFACE IMPROVES ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE: LOSS RATIO NET OF REINSURANCE NOW SEEN BELOW 54%, A 4PPTS IMPROVEMENT

China's United SME Guarantee Corp eyes stake in Coface -Les Echos PARIS, Sept 3 China's United SME Guarantee Corporation is interested in taking a stake in French credit insurer Coface, French business daily Les Echos wrote on its website on Sunday, citing unnammed sources.

BRIEF-Coface signs 700 million euro syndicated loan agreement * REG-COFACE SA : COFACE SA SIGNS €700M SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT

BRIEF-Coface H1 revenue at EUR ‍​691.7 million, improving 2017 net loss ratio guidance at below 58% ​ * H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​691.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 716.7 MILLION YEAR AGO