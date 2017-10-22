Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)

BRIEF-Curro sees HY HEPS up between 20-25 pct * HEPS for six months ended 30 June 2017 will be between 26.4 cents and 27.5 cents per share, an increase of between 20-25 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-Curro Holdings buys Southern Business School Proprietary * Curro re-affirms its intention to unbundle and list Stadio separately during course of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: