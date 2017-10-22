Continental AG (CONG.DE)

BRIEF-Continental acquires Singapore-based mobility intelligence provider Quantum Inventions‍​ * ACQUIRES SINGAPORE BASED MOBILITY INTELLIGENCE PROVIDER QUANTUM INVENTIONS‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2tPHmC7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Continental acquires minority stake in French company Easymile * ACQUIRES A MINORITY SHARE PARTICIPATION IN THE FRENCH COMPANY EASYMILE

BRIEF-Continental sticks with guidance despite margin pressure * Says margin pressure in sector is still very high, but sticks with guidance Further company coverage:

Baidu in self-driving car tech tie-ups with Bosch, Continental SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 Chinese Internet company Baidu announced two separate partnership deals on Thursday with top German auto suppliers Robert Bosch and Continental AG to co-develop autonomous driving technology and smart mobility services.

BRIEF-Continental and NIO sign strategic cooperation agreement * CONTINENTAL AND NIO SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN THE FIELD OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Continental unveils collaboration with Baidu on autonomous cars FRANKFURT, May 31 Auto supplier Continental AG on Wednesday signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese Internet company Baidu to develop autonomous and connected cars.