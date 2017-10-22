Continental AG (CONG.DE)
213.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.45 (+0.21%)
€213.05
€214.55
€215.30
€213.05
362,566
389,200
€217.90
€158.20
Thu, Aug 3 2017
BRIEF-Continental CFO says would not exclude M&A deal by year-end
* CFO says 'would not exclude' M&A announcement in remainder of 2017, otherwise 2017 would be 'first year' without M&A Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Continental acquires Singapore-based mobility intelligence provider Quantum Inventions
* ACQUIRES SINGAPORE BASED MOBILITY INTELLIGENCE PROVIDER QUANTUM INVENTIONS Source text: http://bit.ly/2tPHmC7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Continental acquires minority stake in French company Easymile
* ACQUIRES A MINORITY SHARE PARTICIPATION IN THE FRENCH COMPANY EASYMILE
BRIEF-Continental sticks with guidance despite margin pressure
* Says margin pressure in sector is still very high, but sticks with guidance Further company coverage:
Baidu in self-driving car tech tie-ups with Bosch, Continental
SAN FRANCISCO Chinese Internet company Baidu announced two separate partnership deals on Thursday with top German auto suppliers Robert Bosch and Continental AG to co-develop autonomous driving technology and smart mobility services.
Baidu in self-driving car tech tie-ups with Bosch, Continental
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 Chinese Internet company Baidu announced two separate partnership deals on Thursday with top German auto suppliers Robert Bosch and Continental AG to co-develop autonomous driving technology and smart mobility services.
BRIEF-Continental and NIO sign strategic cooperation agreement
* CONTINENTAL AND NIO SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN THE FIELD OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Continental unveils collaboration with Baidu on autonomous cars
FRANKFURT Auto supplier Continental AG on Wednesday signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese Internet company Baidu to develop autonomous and connected cars.
Continental unveils collaboration with Baidu on autonomous cars
FRANKFURT, May 31 Auto supplier Continental AG on Wednesday signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese Internet company Baidu to develop autonomous and connected cars.
Continental to step up spending on electric car drives
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Car components maker Continental AG is set to invest an extra 300 million euros ($326 million) in electric drives by 2021 but also remains committed to its combustion-based powertrain business, the company said on Tuesday.