CPFL Energia SA (CPFE3.SA)

CPFE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

27.41BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
R$ 27.40
Open
R$ 27.40
Day's High
R$ 27.46
Day's Low
R$ 27.36
Volume
660,400
Avg. Vol
1,140,517
52-wk High
R$ 27.50
52-wk Low
R$ 23.04

Fri, Oct 20 2017

UPDATE 1-Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 20 Minority shareholders in the renewable energy unit of Brazil´s power holding company CPFL Energia SA are questioning the price offered by State Grid Corp of China to buy out minority shareholders in the unit, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 20 Minority shareholders in the renewable energy unit of Brazil´s power holding company CPFL Energia SA are questioning the price offered by State Grid Corp of China to buy out minority shareholders in the unit, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

CPFL seeking to expand in Brazil's power transmission sector

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 CPFL Energia SA, Brazil's largest private electricity company, wants to grow its power transmission business, including by bidding in coming rounds for new licenses to build and operate lines, a company executive told Reuters.

Brazil's CPFL creates solar power company to sell home kits

SAO PAULO, May 3 Brazil's CPFL Energia SA , the country's largest private power company, on Wednesday launched a new firm called Envo with the aim of tapping the growing market for solar powered homes in Brazil.

