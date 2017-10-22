Edition:
United States

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

CPG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,584.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-22.00 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
1,606.00
Open
1,613.00
Day's High
1,613.00
Day's Low
1,583.00
Volume
2,922,080
Avg. Vol
2,906,330
52-wk High
1,765.92
52-wk Low
1,350.96

Select another date:

Thu, Sep 21 2017

UPDATE 1-Compass Group's long-time CEO Richard Cousins to step down

Sept 21 Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, said long-time chief executive Richard Cousins would step down effective March 31 and would be succeeded by Dominic Blakemore, currently chief operating officer for Europe.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Compass Group says Richard Cousins to step down as group CEO on March 31, 2018

* RICHARD COUSINS HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON 31 MARCH 2018

Britain's Compass Group CEO Richard Cousins to step down

Sept 21 Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, said Richard Cousins would step down as chief executive effective March 31 and would be succeeded by Dominic Blakemore, currently chief operating officer for Europe.

UPDATE 1-Compass' revenue rises 3.9 pct on growth in United States

July 26 - Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong growth in the United States.

BRIEF-Compass Group Q3 organic revenue growth of 3.9 pct

* NORTH AMERICA IS PERFORMING STRONGLY; SEES FURTHER PROGRESS IN EUROPE AND REST OF WORLD IN Q4

Compass posts 3.9 pct rise in organic revenue on strength in U.S.

July 26 - Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly organic revenue, helped by strong growth in the United States.

BRIEF-Compass Group announces payment of special dividend of c.1 bln stg

* Today announces payment of special dividend of approximately 1 billion stg to shareholders

BRIEF-Umida Group signs multiple-year frame agreement with Compass Group in UK and Ireland

* SIGNS MULTIPLE-YEAR FRAME AGREEMENT WITH COMPASS GROUP IN UK AND IRELAND

BRIEF-Compass Group updates on share consolidation

* Following approval, share consolidation is expected to occur on 26 june and payment of special dividend is expected to occur on 17 july 2017

UPDATE 1-Compass proposes $1.3 bln special dividend after strong sales growth

May 10 Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, proposed a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) special dividend and said that revenue growth had accelerated in the first half of the year on strong trading in North America and improving trends in Europe.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CPG.L Market Views