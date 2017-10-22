Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO)
9.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.02 (-0.22%)
$9.15
$9.16
$9.20
$9.00
2,729,179
2,477,976
$19.38
$8.08
Thu, Jul 27 2017
UPDATE 2-Crescent Point posts profit on higher output, oil prices
CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher realized oil prices and an increase in production.
BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy reports Q2 FFO $0.77
* Crescent point energy - do not anticipate need to change 2017 capital program and expect to achieve per share growth of 10 percent in 2017
BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy qtrly adjusted earnings from ops $0.07 per share
* Crescent point announces strong q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance
Canada's Crescent Point posts quarterly profit
July 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher realized oil prices and an increase in production.
* Crescent Point announces strong Q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance
BRIEF-Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities
* Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crescent Point Energy-has renewed its unsecured, covenant-based credit facilities totaling $3.6 billion, with a maturity date extension to June 10, 2020
BRIEF-Crescent Point Q1 EPS $0.78 per share diluted
* Crescent point announces q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance
UPDATE 1-Crescent Point Energy posts surprise quarterly profit
April 27 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a surprise quarterly profit as higher realized prices for oil offset a marginal fall in production.
* Crescent point announces Q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance
