Edition:
United States

CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,424.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.20 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs1,436.70
Open
Rs1,420.55
Day's High
Rs1,436.00
Day's Low
Rs1,416.00
Volume
2,550
Avg. Vol
51,467
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share

* Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 354.9 million rupees versus profit 304.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research says to change its name to Care Ratings Ltd

* Name of co shall be changed to Care Ratings Limited w.e.f. July 06, 2017

BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CREI.NS Market Views