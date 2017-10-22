CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)
CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,424.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.20 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs1,436.70
Open
Rs1,420.55
Day's High
Rs1,436.00
Day's Low
Rs1,416.00
Volume
2,550
Avg. Vol
51,467
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55
BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share
* Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 354.9 million rupees versus profit 304.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research says to change its name to Care Ratings Ltd
* Name of co shall be changed to Care Ratings Limited w.e.f. July 06, 2017
BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
