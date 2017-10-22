Edition:
Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)

CS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
$1.54
Open
$1.54
Day's High
$1.58
Day's Low
$1.52
Volume
370,113
Avg. Vol
1,005,114
52-wk High
$1.81
52-wk Low
$0.70

BRIEF-Capstone Mining 2017 third quarter production results

* Capstone Mining Corp - ‍combined production totalled 22,000 tonnes of copper in Q3​

BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Capstone Mining expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance

* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper

BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project

* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Market Views

