Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)
CS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.65%)
$0.01 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
$1.54
$1.54
Open
$1.54
$1.54
Day's High
$1.58
$1.58
Day's Low
$1.52
$1.52
Volume
370,113
370,113
Avg. Vol
1,005,114
1,005,114
52-wk High
$1.81
$1.81
52-wk Low
$0.70
$0.70
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Capstone Mining 2017 third quarter production results
* Capstone Mining Corp - combined production totalled 22,000 tonnes of copper in Q3
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Capstone Mining expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance
* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Select another date:
- The Best DGI Stocks For Young Investors - October 1-12, 2017
- Wall Street Breakfast: Dow Earnings In Focus Amid Records
- IFRS9: What Banks shareholders should know
- 'Praemonitus, Praemunitus': The XIV Event Acceleration Clause
- Credit Suisse's Muddy Future
- 'I'm Not Going To Consume Sell-Side Research For The Foreseeable Future'