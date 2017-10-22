Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)

BRIEF-Telenor and Cisco to launch cloud solutions platform for mobile operators * Telenor Group and Cisco announces their support to launch "WorkingGroupTwo" (wg2), a new business entity that will offer mobile operators a cloud solutions platform designed to increase product innovation

Cisco's Executive Chairman Chambers not to seek re-election Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday that Executive Chairman John Chambers would not seek re-election after his term expires in December.

BRIEF-Cisco says expects to reduce board size to eleven members * Cisco says board is expected to reduce the size of board to eleven members effective at time of the 2017 annual meeting of shareholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2w3n8Tg) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Viacom optimizes video distribution network in North America with Cisco * Viacom optimizes its video distribution network in North America with Cisco Further company coverage:,

BRIEF-NBCUniversal accelerates transition to IP and Cloud with Cisco Media Blueprint * Cisco says NBCUniversal has aligned with Cisco Media Blueprint to transition NBC Universal's broadcast and video network architecture to IP & Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cisco declares quarterly cash dividend * Sets quarterly dividend of $0.29per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: