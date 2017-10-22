Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)
CSPC.L on London Stock Exchange
364.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.90 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
364.00
Open
364.30
Day's High
368.70
Day's Low
362.40
Volume
1,528,614
Avg. Vol
999,807
52-wk High
372.80
52-wk Low
219.93
Tue, Jun 6 2017
BRIEF-Countryside investors Richard and Graham Cherry sell 2.4 pct stake -bookrunner
* Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers
