Edition:
United States

City Union Bank Ltd (CTBK.NS)

CTBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs159.65
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs160.00
Day's Low
Rs156.45
Volume
79,799
Avg. Vol
524,059
52-wk High
Rs186.04
52-wk Low
Rs115.54

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF-City Union Bank Q1 NIM 4.47 pct‍​

* Says qtrly net interest margin increased to 4.47 pct‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vEiFta Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's City Union Bank June-qtr net profit up about 13 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's City Union Bank seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Kamakodi as CEO

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO

BRIEF-City Union Bank approves raising 5 bln rupees via QIP‍​

* Says approves raising 5 billion rupees via QIP‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-City Union Bank to consider raising capital

* Says to consider raising capital Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tBJclP) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-City Union Bank March-qtr profit up about 15 pct

* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO

* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CTBK.NS Market Views