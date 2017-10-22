City Union Bank Ltd (CTBK.NS)
CTBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
157.60INR
19 Oct 2017
157.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-1.28%)
Rs-2.05 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs159.65
Rs159.65
Open
Rs160.00
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs160.00
Rs160.00
Day's Low
Rs156.45
Rs156.45
Volume
79,799
79,799
Avg. Vol
524,059
524,059
52-wk High
Rs186.04
Rs186.04
52-wk Low
Rs115.54
Rs115.54
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-City Union Bank Q1 NIM 4.47 pct
* Says qtrly net interest margin increased to 4.47 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2vEiFta Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's City Union Bank June-qtr net profit up about 13 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's City Union Bank seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Kamakodi as CEO
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO
BRIEF-City Union Bank approves raising 5 bln rupees via QIP
* Says approves raising 5 billion rupees via QIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-City Union Bank to consider raising capital
* Says to consider raising capital Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tBJclP) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-City Union Bank March-qtr profit up about 15 pct
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:
Select another date:
- Cubic Corporation (CUB) Presents At Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference - Slideshow
- Cubic Corporation's (CUB) CEO Brad Feldmann on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Cubic Corporation 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
- My Favorite Of The Defense Funds
- Cubic Corporation's (CUB) CEO Brad Feldmann on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Cubic Corporation's (CUB) CEO Brad Feldmann on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript