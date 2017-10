Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd (CTCa.TO)

BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp posts Q2 earnings per share c$2.81 * Q2 earnings per share view c$2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Retailer Canadian Tire reports 8.8 pct rise in profit Aug 10 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported an 8.8 percent rise in quarterly profit as demand for apparel remained strong.

UPDATE 1-Retailer Canadian Tire's quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates May 11 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its apparel and home products as well as higher margins at its financial business.

Retailer Canadian Tire's quarterly profit jumps 26.1 pct May 11 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 26.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, partly helped by higher margins in its financial business, which markets a range of Canadian Tire branded credit cards, insurance and warranty products.

BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.24 * Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly same store sales Canadian Tire up 0.5pct