Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)
CWB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
34.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.48 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
$33.71
Open
$33.77
Day's High
$34.28
Day's Low
$33.67
Volume
370,487
Avg. Vol
377,789
52-wk High
$34.28
52-wk Low
$23.68
Thu, Jun 1 2017
UPDATE 1-Canadian Western Bank sees increased mortgage demand
TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank said on Thursday it was experiencing higher-than normal demand for mortgages as a result of challenges faced by its largest competitor, Home Capital Group.
Canadian Western Bank quarterly earnings beat market expectations
TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations and up 44 percent on the previous year, during which it had been impacted by the weak oil price.
BRIEF-CWB reports Q2 earnings of C$0.54/shr
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
