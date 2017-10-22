Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)

Countrywide shares crash to record low after profit falls 98 pct July 27 Countrywide Plc shares plummeted to a record low after the property services group reported a 98 percent fall in first-half profit as demand was tempered by a higher property tax, and uncertainty following the general election and the Brexit vote.

BRIEF-Countrywide says Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend * H1 total income 333.0 million stg versus 370.3 million stg

BRIEF-Countrywide says ‍CFO Jim Clarke to step down * ‍Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017​