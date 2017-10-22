Cyient Ltd (CYIE.NS)
550.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs4.60 (+0.84%)
Rs545.45
Rs550.90
Rs554.40
Rs546.35
36,862
291,977
Rs569.80
Rs405.00
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-India's Cyient says Sept-qtr attrition at 16.8 pct
* Says expects double digit growth in services business while DLM business is expected to grow around 20 percent in FY 2018
BRIEF-India's Cyient Sept qtr profit up 14.6 pct
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 9.65 billion rupees
BRIEF-Cyient says United Tech's unit Carrier International (Maurititus) sells balance shareholding in co
* Says United Tech Corp's unit Carrier International (maurititus) sold balance shareholding in co Source text - http://bit.ly/2xKAneI Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co
* Says United Technologies Corporation sells its minority equity stake in Cyient Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQCzI5 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cyient signs deal to sell 49 pct stake in Infotech Aerospace Services to Pratt & Whitney
* Says signs agreement to sell its 49 percent stake in Infotech Aerospace Services to Pratt & Whitney
BRIEF-India's Cyient forecasts double digit growth in services business in FY 2018
* Says expect a double digit growth in services business in FY 18
BRIEF-Cyient June-qtr consol profit up about 17 pct
* Consol June quarter net profit 851 million rupees versus profit of 730 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Cyient subscribes to 49 pct share capital of Cyient Solutions & Systems
* Says subscribed to 49% of share capital of a newly incorporated company, 'cyient Solutions and Systems Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cyient partners with KII Corporation for smart city deployments
* Says Cyient partners with KII Corporation for smart city deployments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cyient says unit qualifies as approved product supplier to UTC Aerospace Systems
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp