Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes (CYRE3.SA)
CYRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.52BRL
20 Oct 2017
13.52BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.09 (+0.67%)
R$ 0.09 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.43
R$ 13.43
Open
R$ 13.54
R$ 13.54
Day's High
R$ 13.63
R$ 13.63
Day's Low
R$ 13.38
R$ 13.38
Volume
2,750,900
2,750,900
Avg. Vol
2,018,721
2,018,721
52-wk High
R$ 14.94
R$ 14.94
52-wk Low
R$ 8.59
R$ 8.59
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 10 2017
Brazil homebuilder Cyrela posts larger-than-expected net loss
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA on Thursday reported a net loss of 141 million reais ($44 million) in the second quarter, compared with net income of 45 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
BRIEF-Cyrela to allocate 130 mln reais for reconstruction of resort, compensations
* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CONDOMINIUM OWNERS OF GRAND PARC RESIDENTIAL RESORT TO RECONSTRUCT DAMAGED EXTERNAL LEISURE AREA AND TO PAY COMPENSATIONS, WHICH WILL COST ABOUT 130 MILLION REAIS OVER A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS
Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
Select another date: