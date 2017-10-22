Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

BMW raided in cartel investigation as Daimler claims immunity MUNICH/BRUSSELS BMW's headquarters were raided by European Union officials investigating an alleged cartel among German carmakers, it said on Friday, as rival Daimler claimed whistleblower status in an effort to avoid fines.

BRIEF-Daimler CFO says expecting significant sales growth in Q4 * CFO says no plans for IPO with mobility-services platform at present, targeting market leadership

Daimler's group profits fall while truck orders bulge BERLIN Daimler lifted the outlook for its trucks division for a second time in three months on Friday while its overall profit fell on costs related to diesel-engine updates, vehicle recalls and restructuring. |

UPDATE 2-Daimler's group profits fall while truck orders bulge * Daimler asked EU to act as witness in cartel probe -CFO (adds new truck guidance, detail on cartel probe, analyst comments and background)

Breakingviews - Daimler’s reform drive lacks horsepower LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - If Daimler’s cars were as slow as its restructuring, the company would have few customers. The Mercedes-Benz parent has problems aplenty, which bumper third-quarter sales do little to change. A plan to carve out its car and truck units might help lift its valuation if that eventually led to a separate listing. But at the current pace of progress, investors have no reason to give the company much credit.

BRIEF-Daimler CFO sees no need to make provisions for cartel probe * CFO says no need at present to make provisions for cartel probe Further company coverage:

Daimler Q3 profit falls on diesel costs, special items BERLIN, Oct 20 Daimler's third-quarter operating profit declined, as the cost of making diesel engine cars run cleaner and other special items outweighed record sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury models.

Daimler recalls over 1 million vehicles worldwide for air bag fix BERLIN/WASHINGTON Daimler AG is recalling more than 1 million Mercedes-Benz cars and sport utility vehicles worldwide to address potential unintended air bag deployments, the German automaker said on Monday.