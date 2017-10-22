Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)
DAMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
287.60INR
19 Oct 2017
287.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.10%)
Rs-0.30 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs287.90
Rs287.90
Open
Rs287.90
Rs287.90
Day's High
Rs289.90
Rs289.90
Day's Low
Rs282.00
Rs282.00
Volume
46,472
46,472
Avg. Vol
580,032
580,032
52-wk High
Rs308.70
Rs308.70
52-wk Low
Rs94.70
Rs94.70
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 30 2017
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director
BRIEF-India's Dhampur Sugar Mills June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 626.3 million rupees versus profit 308.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as MD
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as managing director of the company
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills invests 2 mln rupees in Ehaat Ltd
* Says holds entire 3.8 million equity shares of INR 10 each in Ehaat Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: