Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)

SCANIA AND DASSAULT SYSTÈMES PARTNER FOR FUTURE INNOVATION AND DEPLOYMENT OF 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM

Exa- related to termination of Dassault Systemes merger, under certain circumstances, co obligated to pay dassault termination fee, $12 million- SEC filing

France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal PARIS French software company Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. peer Exa Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million, which Dassault said would boost its range of products for clients.

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes to acquire Exa corporation‍​ * SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT FOR DASSAULT SYSTÈMES TO ACQUIRE BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS-BASED EXA.

BRIEF-Dassault Systèmes partners with SIE * DASSAULT SYSTÈMES AND SIE PARTNER TO SIMPLIFY THE CERTIFIED AIRCRAFT CABIN COMPLETION PROCESS

CHEVRON SELECTS DASSAULT SYSTÈMES' 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM TO ACCELERATE NEW LUBRICANT PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

RIMAC AUTOMOBILI ACCELERATES ITS NEXT ELECTRIC SUPER SPORTS CAR WITH DASSAULT SYSTEMES