Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)

BRIEF-Apex Fund Services acquires Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business * Apex Fund Services announces acquisition of Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business

Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Deutsche Bank has asked banks to pitch for roles the planned 2 billion euro ($2.35 billion) initial public offering of its asset management business, two people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

MOVES-Huchro heads to Deutsche for credit trading LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - Paul Huchro has been made global head of investment grade credit trading at Deutsche Bank. He was previously head of US flow credit trading at Goldman Sachs from 2010 to 2016. He will also head up high yield credit trading in the US and Europe.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC agree to pay $132 million to settle Libor claims Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

Fitch Downgrades Deutsche Bank Taipei's TWD Bonds to 'AA-(twn)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the National Long-Term Rating on Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei) outstanding TWD1 billion senior unsecured notes due October 2019 to 'AA-(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. This follows the downgrade of Deutsche Bank AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on 28 September 2017 to 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook from 'A-' with a Negative Outlook. Fitch does not place an Outlook on debt is

BRIEF-Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa * ‍NEDBANK GROUP AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO COOPERATE ON EQUITY AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA & SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA​