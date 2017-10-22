Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO)

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond shareholders approve deal with The Washington Companies * Dominion diamond shareholders approve transaction with The Washington Companies

BRIEF-ISS and Glass Lewis support plan of arrangement between Dominion Diamond and The Washington Companies * ISS and Glass Lewis support plan of arrangement between Dominion Diamond and The Washington Companies

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39 * Dominion Diamond reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results

Patrick Evans to be new CEO of Canada's Dominion Diamond Aug 9 Patrick Evans, the former chief executive of Mountain Province Diamonds, will become the new CEO of Dominion Diamond Corp once a deal to purchase the Canadian diamond company closes later this year, he said on Wednesday.

Canada's Dominion Diamond accepts sweetened bid from U.S. billionaire Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp on Monday agreed to a sweetened takeover offer of $1.2 billion from U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington that will take private the world's third biggest diamond company by market value.

BRIEF-Washington Co to start talks with Canada gov't on Dominion takeover * Washington Co, whose takeover bid has been accepted by Canada's Dominion Diamond, will continue search for new Dominion CEO, no timeline, Washington president Lawrence Simkins says