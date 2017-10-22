DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)
DENN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
83.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs84.30
Open
Rs84.30
Day's High
Rs84.70
Day's Low
Rs83.50
Volume
28,434
Avg. Vol
252,235
52-wk High
Rs105.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.60
BRIEF-Den Networks gets NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit
* Says got NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit (Skynet Cable Network Pvt Ltd) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fACAQC) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Den Networks June-qtr consol loss 154.1 mln rupees
* June quarter consol total income 3.22 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees year ago Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uR8hNA) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Den Networks to sell entire stake in Macro Commerce to Pimex Broadcast
* Says sale of entire stake in Macro Commerce Pvt Ltd (subsidiary company) to Pimex Broadcast Private Limited
