Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
99.40USD
20 Oct 2017
$0.39 (+0.39%)
$99.01
$99.33
$99.66
$98.94
2,539,761
2,397,644
$116.09
$90.60
Thu, Oct 12 2017
Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks: source
Walt Disney Co plans to cut about 200 jobs at unit ABC and other cable networks, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases
LOS ANGELES Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Bain Capital funds make final offer Zenith Hygiene Group
* ZENITH DIRECTORS, BIDCO REACHED AGREEMENT ON RECOMMENDED FINAL CASH OFFERS FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ZENITH
Disney, Altice finalize new programming agreement
LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Co and cable operator Altice USA have finalized a new multiyear programming agreement that keeps ESPN and other networks in millions of New York-area households, the companies said on Thursday.
BRIEF-The Walt Disney Company and Altice USA announce comprehensive distribution agreement
* The walt disney company and altice usa announce comprehensive distribution agreement
Walt Disney makes Maple bond debut with C$1.25 billion deal
TORONTO Walt Disney Co sold C$1.25 billion of seven-year senior unsecured Maple notes on Tuesday, the company's first issue in the Canadian-dollar denominated Maple bond market, which has seen a number of high profile deals in recent months.
