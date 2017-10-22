Edition:
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)

DIS.N on New York Stock Exchange

99.40USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$99.01
Open
$99.33
Day's High
$99.66
Day's Low
$98.94
Volume
2,539,761
Avg. Vol
2,397,644
52-wk High
$116.09
52-wk Low
$90.60

Photo

Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks: source

Walt Disney Co plans to cut about 200 jobs at unit ABC and other cable networks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks - source

Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases

LOS ANGELES Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.

Disney, Altice finalize new programming agreement

LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Co and cable operator Altice USA have finalized a new multiyear programming agreement that keeps ESPN and other networks in millions of New York-area households, the companies said on Thursday.

Walt Disney makes Maple bond debut with C$1.25 billion deal

TORONTO Walt Disney Co sold C$1.25 billion of seven-year senior unsecured Maple notes on Tuesday, the company's first issue in the Canadian-dollar denominated Maple bond market, which has seen a number of high profile deals in recent months.

