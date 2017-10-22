Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)
DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
879.85INR
19 Oct 2017
879.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.55 (+0.29%)
Rs2.55 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs877.30
Rs877.30
Open
Rs881.85
Rs881.85
Day's High
Rs885.00
Rs885.00
Day's Low
Rs870.45
Rs870.45
Volume
203,741
203,741
Avg. Vol
2,446,820
2,446,820
52-wk High
Rs1,303.80
Rs1,303.80
52-wk Low
Rs532.65
Rs532.65
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection
* Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam
* Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam
BRIEF-India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago
