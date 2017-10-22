Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)
DLN.L on London Stock Exchange
2,753.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,753.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-26.00 (-0.94%)
-26.00 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
2,779.00
2,779.00
Open
2,792.00
2,792.00
Day's High
2,792.00
2,792.00
Day's Low
2,753.00
2,753.00
Volume
1,051,325
1,051,325
Avg. Vol
274,052
274,052
52-wk High
3,021.00
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00
2,341.00
Thu, Aug 10 2017
UPDATE 2-Derwent raises rents forecast as central London property proves resilient
* Shares up 0.3 pct at 2,813 pence (Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, share movement)
BRIEF-Derwent London pre-let lower ground floors and a new office pavilion
* DERWENT LONDON - PRE-LET LOWER GROUND FLOORS AND A NEW OFFICE PAVILION AT WHITE CHAPEL BUILDING, 10 WHITECHAPEL HIGH STREET E1, TO FOTOGRAFISKA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Derwent London reports HY earnings of 45.42p/share
* HY EPRA 1 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 0.9% TO 3,582P FROM 3,551P AT 31 DECEMBER 2016
Property firm Derwent London raises full-year rents forecast
Aug 10 Derwent London, a central London office developer, raised its full-year rents guidance after achieving a record level of new lettings in the first half despite concerns about Brexit.
BRIEF-Derwent London sells interest in copyright building
* Has exchanged contracts on sale of its long leasehold interest in copyright building, 30 Berners Street W1 to Union Investment Real Estate GMBH
