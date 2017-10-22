Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)
DMGOa.L on London Stock Exchange
679.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
8.50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
670.50
Open
665.50
Day's High
679.00
Day's Low
665.00
Volume
645,273
Avg. Vol
675,294
52-wk High
836.00
52-wk Low
605.50
BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sees full-year in line
* group outlook for 2017 in line with current market expectations
BRIEF-Daily Mail & General Trust announces disposal of admissions education business
* ANNOUNCES SALE OF HOBSONS' ADMISSIONS SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CAMPUS MANAGEMENT, INCREASING DMGT'S PORTFOLIO FOCUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust says full year outlook unchanged
* Underlying revenue in the third quarter in line with last year; proforma reported revenues up 7%, including 5% benefit from foreign exchange rates
