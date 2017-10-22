Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO)
DML.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
0.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
0.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-1.89%)
$-0.01 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
$0.53
$0.53
Open
$0.52
$0.52
Day's High
$0.53
$0.53
Day's Low
$0.51
$0.51
Volume
274,820
274,820
Avg. Vol
444,288
444,288
52-wk High
$1.10
$1.10
52-wk Low
$0.49
$0.49
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 3 2017
BRIEF-Denison Mines Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Denison reports Q2 2017 results including highlights from promising summer 2017 exploration program
BRIEF-Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business
* Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business
BRIEF-Denison says 22.5 pct owned McClean Lake operations granted 10-year licence renewal
* Denison announces 22.5% owned McClean Lake operations granted 10-year licence renewal by CNSC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Denison Mines reports Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million
* Reports q1 2017 results including highlights from successful winter 2017 exploration programs
Select another date: