Dalradian Resources Inc (DNA.TO)

DNA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+7.69%)
Prev Close
$1.30
Open
$1.33
Day's High
$1.43
Day's Low
$1.31
Volume
200,473
Avg. Vol
333,801
52-wk High
$1.78
52-wk Low
$1.06

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares

* Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​

BRIEF-Dalradian says qtrly loss $0.01 per share

* Qtrly loss $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

