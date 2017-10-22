Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)
140.83CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.57 (-0.40%)
$141.40
$141.47
$141.73
$140.71
151,807
332,868
$142.40
$93.27
Thu, Sep 14 2017
BRIEF-Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements
Dollarama profit tops estimates, credit card transactions help
Canada's Dollarama Inc reported a better-than-expected profit for the ninth straight quarter as customers spent more at its dollar stores, helped by its policy to accept credit cards for payments.
UPDATE 3-Dollarama profit tops estimates, credit card transactions help
BRIEF-Dollarama Q2 earnings per share C$1.15
Canada's Dollarama posts 24 pct rise in quarterly profit
Dollar Tree's plans to expand in Canada seen as risky
Dollar Tree Inc's plan to more than quadruple its store count in Canada, as it fights rising competition and slowing sales growth back home, is fraught with risks and will pit it against a formidable rival - market leader Dollarama.
UPDATE 1-Canada's Dollarama beats 1st-qtr profit estimates
BRIEF-Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Dollarama - got approval from toronto stock exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid in order to purchase for cancellation up to 5.7 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canada's Dollarama posts 13.9 pct rise in profit
