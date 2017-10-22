Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)
329.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
3.70 (+1.14%)
325.30
327.60
329.00
325.30
2,091,742
3,853,402
394.70
255.80
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Domino's German JV to buy independent chain Hallo Pizza
Domino's Pizza Group Plc said its German joint venture, in which it owns a third of the stake, would buy Germany's largest independent pizza chain, Hallo Pizza, to expand its business in the country.
Britain's Domino's Pizza UK trading improves
Oct 10 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm, Domino's Pizza Group Plc, said trading in the third quarter improved in the UK, adding that it expects full-year underlying profit before tax to meet market forecasts.
Domino's Pizza's slowing UK sales growth sends shares tumbling
Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm, Domino's Pizza Group Plc, reported much lower like-for-like sales growth in the first half of the year, sending its shares tumbling on Tuesday.
Domino's Pizza H1 profit rises 9 pct on more online orders
July 25 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza Group Plc said half-year pretax profit rose 9 percent as orders made online increased.
