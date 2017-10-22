BRP Inc (DOO.TO)

BRIEF-Brp inc adjusted earnings per share C$0.18 * Brp inc - sees fy 2018 ‍capital expenditures $240 million to $255 million

BRIEF-BRP announces completion of substantial issuer bid * BRP Inc - ‍taken up and paid for 8.6 million subordinate voting shares at a price of $40.70 per share under BRP's substantial issuer bid​

BRIEF-BRP Inc board member retires * BRP board member retires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

BRIEF-BRP announces terms of $350,000,000 substantial issuer bid * BRP Inc says will offer to purchase for cancellation number of subordinate voting shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million