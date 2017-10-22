Edition:
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)

DPH.L on London Stock Exchange

2,050.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-25.00 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
2,075.00
Open
2,080.00
Day's High
2,095.00
Day's Low
2,026.00
Volume
262,383
Avg. Vol
180,998
52-wk High
2,185.00
52-wk Low
1,225.00

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals ‍Q1 performance in line with management expectations

* DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS, WITH CONTINUED GROWTH ACROSS ALL OF ITS MARKETS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-Dechra says trading in line with management expectations

* Trading in full year was strong and in line with management expectations

