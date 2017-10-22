Edition:
DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM.TO)

DRM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
$7.30
Open
$7.35
Day's High
$7.38
Day's Low
$7.27
Volume
61,623
Avg. Vol
97,360
52-wk High
$8.24
52-wk Low
$6.21

Mon, Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited Corp renews normal course issuer bid

* Dream Unlimited Corp - ‍Dream will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 7.2 million of its class a subordinate voting shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q2 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP

* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased

* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items

* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings of C$0.10/shr excluding items

