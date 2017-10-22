DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT.TO)

BRIEF-DIRTT Environmental Solutions says ‍Clinton Mcnair, who was appointed CFO, is no longer with company​ * DIRTT environmental solutions ltd - ‍Clinton G. Mcnair, who was appointed as DIRTT's chief financial officer on June 1, 2017, is no longer with company​

BRIEF-DIRTT appoints Clinton Mcnair as chief financial officer * Clinton G. Mcnair as newest addition to its senior management team, in role of chief financial officer

BRIEF-Dirtt announces Q1 loss per share C$0.02 * Q1 earnings per share view C$0.00, revenue view C$64.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dirtt says CFO Payne to step down * Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd- Scott Jenkins will serve as interim CFO until Payne's successor is named