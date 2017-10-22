Koninklijke DSM NV (DSMN.AS)
BRIEF-Amyris Inc enters into agreement with Koninklijke DSM N.V.
BRIEF-Amyris enters into second major product development with Royal DSM
BRIEF-Amyris says second tranche of $50 mln in a private placement days is being led by a $25-mln investment from Koninklijke
* Amyris announces agreements for $50 million in second tranche of equity financing, exceeding previous target of $95 million
UPDATE 2-DSM raises 2017 profit forecasts, shares jump
AMSTERDAM, Aug 1 Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM raised its profit forecast for 2017 on Tuesday after higher sales and tighter cost controls helped it report a better than expected 15 percent rise in second-quarter earnings.
BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into collaboration agreement with DSM
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into collaboration agreement with DSM focused on technology to potentially deliver Aerie compounds to treat retinal diseases such as wet AMD
BRIEF-Amyris enters into first product development, production agreement with Royal DSM
* Amyris enters into first product development and production agreement with Royal DSM for food and nutrition molecule
BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts plans to buy stake in DSM Green Power Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake in DSM Green Power Ltd for 115 million yuan ($16.90 million)
BRIEF-Alpiq and DSM make secondary balancing power available to Swissgrid
* ALPIQ AND THE FINE CHEMICALS MANUFACTURER DSM MAKE SECONDARY BALANCING POWER AVAILABLE TO SWISSGRID Source text - http://bit.ly/2rpwdYk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DSM to tender Patheon stake to Thermo Fisher
UPDATE 1-DSM to tender Patheon stake to Thermo Fisher
May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.