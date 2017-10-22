Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)
DSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,816.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
12,816.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
115.00 (+0.91%)
115.00 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
12,701.00
12,701.00
Open
12,750.00
12,750.00
Day's High
13,040.00
13,040.00
Day's Low
12,601.00
12,601.00
Volume
473,232
473,232
Avg. Vol
155,282
155,282
52-wk High
17,380.00
17,380.00
52-wk Low
12,480.00
12,480.00
BRIEF-Distell's Distell International says acquisition of Best Global Brands
* DISTELL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (DIHL), HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 26% OF ORDINARY SHARES OF BEST GLOBAL BRANDS LTD (BGB) FOR $54.6 MILLION FROM HAWKSFORD TRUSTEES JERSEY LTD
BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure
* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure
South Africa's Distell to buy 75 pct stake in Cruz Vodka
JOHANNESBURG, April 24 South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group said on Monday it would buy a 75 percent stake in the Cruz Vodka brand from Blue Sky Brand Company.
BRIEF-Distell acquires 75 pct stake in Cruz Vodka
* Has entered into a partnership on Cruz Vodka with blue sky brand company proprietary limited by agreeing to acquire a 75 pct shareholding in co
