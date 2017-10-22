Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)
DSTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
71.20INR
19 Oct 2017
71.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-0.97%)
Rs-0.70 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs71.90
Rs71.90
Open
Rs72.45
Rs72.45
Day's High
Rs72.50
Rs72.50
Day's Low
Rs70.70
Rs70.70
Volume
482,171
482,171
Avg. Vol
3,554,985
3,554,985
52-wk High
Rs111.00
Rs111.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.35
Rs69.35
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-Dish TV India gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non-core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services
* Gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services Source text: http://bit.ly/2xKKL6A Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dish TV India posts June-qtr consol loss
* Says June-quarter churn at 1 percent p.m. was slightly higher than the 0.9 percent p.m. previous quarter
BRIEF-Dish TV India reports March-qtr loss
* Says approved invsetment in an incorporation of unit to initiate OTT biz
BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
Select another date: