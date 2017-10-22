Edition:
Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)

DSTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

71.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs71.90
Open
Rs72.45
Day's High
Rs72.50
Day's Low
Rs70.70
Volume
482,171
Avg. Vol
3,554,985
52-wk High
Rs111.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.35

BRIEF-Dish TV India gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non-core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services

* Gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services Source text: http://bit.ly/2xKKL6A Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dish TV India posts June-qtr consol loss

* Says June-quarter churn at 1 percent p.m. was slightly higher than the 0.9 percent p.m. previous quarter

BRIEF-Dish TV India reports March-qtr loss

* Says approved invsetment in an incorporation of unit to initiate OTT biz

BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India

* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:

