Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)

BRIEF-Datatec sees H1 FY18 HEPS between 5 and 6 US cents​ * SEES ‍FOR H1 FY18 UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 US CENTS, 84% - 92% BELOW H1 FY17​

BRIEF-Datatec completes Westcon-Comstor sale to Synnex Corp * COMPLETED SALE OF ITS WESTCON-COMSTOR BUSINESS IN NORTH AMERICA AND LATIN AMERICA AND OF 10 PCT OF REMAINING PART OF WESTCON TO SYNNEX CORP​

BRIEF-Datatec unit Logicalis Group buys 51 pct stake in Nubeliu * Its subsidiary Logicalis Group Limited ("logicalis") has acquired a 51 pct stake in Nubeliu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Datatec Ltd says Logicalis to buy majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia * Datatec Ltd - unit Logicalis Group and Indonesian partner Metrodata, agreed to acquire majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia

Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from South Africa's Datatec for $800 million JOHANNESBURG Datatec Ltd unveiled plans on Tuesday to sell its Westcon-Comstor American operations to Synnex Corp , a deal worth up to $800 million that allows the South African IT firm to offload part of a problematic business.

BRIEF-Synnex on termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, Datatec to pay $24.9 mln * Synnex- Upon termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, among others, Datatec to pay co $24.9 million