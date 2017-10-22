Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D_u.TO)
D_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
21.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+0.62%)
$0.13 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
$21.01
$21.01
Open
$21.00
$21.00
Day's High
$21.27
$21.27
Day's Low
$21.00
$21.00
Volume
172,236
172,236
Avg. Vol
331,663
331,663
52-wk High
$21.65
$21.65
52-wk Low
$16.55
$16.55
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-Dream Office REIT renews normal course issuer bid
Aug 10 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust -
BRIEF-Dream Office announces sale of $1.7 bln of properties
June 22 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust:
BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
BRIEF-Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results
* Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results and provides progress update on strategic plan
Select another date: