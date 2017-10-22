Encana Corp (ECA.TO)

BRIEF-Encana successfully starts Sunrise processing plant on Sept 27 * Encana Corp - ‍Encana successfully started up Sunrise processing plant on September 27, under budget and more than one month ahead of original schedule​

BRIEF-Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule * Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule; company continues to outperform five-year plan

BRIEF-Encana completes sale of its Piceance natural gas assets * Encana completes sale of its Piceance natural gas assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Encana can grow within cash flow with oil below $50 - CEO * Chief executive says company can continue to grow within cash flow with oil prices below $50

Canada's Encana smashes profit estimates, shares rise Encana Corp , Canada's No. 2 oil and gas producer, posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates and raised its full-year core asset production growth forecast.

UPDATE 3-Canada's Encana smashes profit estimates, shares rise July 21 Encana Corp , Canada's No. 2 oil and gas producer, posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates and raised its full-year core asset production growth forecast.

BRIEF-Encana reports qtrly ‍net earnings of $331 million * Encana delivers strong second quarter results; company expands margins, exceeds type curves, grows premium well inventory and updates guidance

Canadian oil producer Encana posts quarterly profit July 21 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp on Friday posted a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, when it took impairment and hedging charges of about $641 million.