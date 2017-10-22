ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO)

BRIEF-ECN Capital to commence a normal course issuer bid * ECN Capital Corp announces its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid

ECN Capital to buy Service Finance Holdings for C$410 mln June 8 Commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp said on Thursday it would buy privately held Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million in cash. ECN Capital offers financial services to rail and commercial aviation markets, while Service Finance Holdings finances home improvement projects in the United States. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering * ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering