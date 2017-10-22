Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)
EDF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
11.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.04 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
€11.19
Open
€11.25
Day's High
€11.30
Day's Low
€11.08
Volume
2,396,623
Avg. Vol
3,310,428
52-wk High
€11.30
52-wk Low
€7.33
BRIEF-Paladin Energy says EDF informed co it is not prepared to enter into a standstill
* Approached EDF to grant a standstill in respect of enforcement by EDF of approximately US$277 million due to it on 10 July 2017
France to close some nuclear reactors, says ecology minister Hulot
BOLOGNA, Italy French environment and energy minister Nicolas Hulot said on Monday that the government plans to close some nuclear reactors of state-controlled utility EDF to reduce nuclear's share of the country's power mix.
