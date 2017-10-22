Engie Brasil Energia SA (EGIE3.SA)
Tue, Aug 22 2017
Eletrobras sale terms may put off strategic bidders: Engie Brasil CEO
SAO PAULO The terms of the proposed privatization of Brazilian power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA known so far are likely to attract mainly financial sector buyers, Eduardo Sattamini, chief executive of Engie Brasil, said on Tuesday.
France's Engie in talks to buy Renova wind power project in Brazil
SAO PAULO French power company Engie SA is in talks to buy a wind power project in Brazil from local firm Renova Energia SA, according to a document from Brazil's power sector watchdog Aneel seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Engie's Brazil unit eyes airport management licensing auctions -executive
SAO PAULO, May 4 Engie Brasil, the Brazilian unit of Engie SA, is considering participating in a round of auctions for airport operating licenses in the country, a senior executive said on Thursday, underscoring the growing allure of infrastructure assets in Latin America's largest economy.