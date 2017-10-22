Edition:
Engie Brasil Energia SA (EGIE3.SA)

EGIE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

36.47BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.15 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.62
Open
R$ 36.89
Day's High
R$ 36.92
Day's Low
R$ 36.45
Volume
992,900
Avg. Vol
930,811
52-wk High
R$ 41.21
52-wk Low
R$ 30.30

Tue, Aug 22 2017

Eletrobras sale terms may put off strategic bidders: Engie Brasil CEO

SAO PAULO The terms of the proposed privatization of Brazilian power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA known so far are likely to attract mainly financial sector buyers, Eduardo Sattamini, chief executive of Engie Brasil, said on Tuesday.

France's Engie in talks to buy Renova wind power project in Brazil

SAO PAULO French power company Engie SA is in talks to buy a wind power project in Brazil from local firm Renova Energia SA, according to a document from Brazil's power sector watchdog Aneel seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Engie's Brazil unit eyes airport management licensing auctions -executive

SAO PAULO, May 4 Engie Brasil, the Brazilian unit of Engie SA, is considering participating in a round of auctions for airport operating licenses in the country, a senior executive said on Thursday, underscoring the growing allure of infrastructure assets in Latin America's largest economy.

