Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO)

EIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.34 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
$31.28
Open
$31.25
Day's High
$31.55
Day's Low
$30.89
Volume
90,000
Avg. Vol
203,724
52-wk High
$45.28
52-wk Low
$25.80

Wed, Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp reports Q2 basic earnings per share C$0.83

* Exchange Income Corporation reports record second quarter financial results

Short seller Cohodes hits Canada again with latest target: Exchange Income

NEW YORK/TORONTO Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp.

Canada's Exchange Income responds to Marc Cohodes shorting campaign

Canada's Exchange Income Corp said on Wednesday it was aware of a "short and distort campaign" aimed at undermining the value of the company's shares.

BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp reports qtrly revenue $222.5 million

* Exchange Income Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp responds on North West Co's announcement to acquire North Star Air

* Exchange Income Corporation responds to the announcement by North West Company Inc to acquire North Star Air

